NICOSIA, Cyprus — Greece's foreign minister says the European Union should reject new Syrian real estate legislation that he says would hinder the return of Syrian refugees to their homes and property.
Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias repeated concerns that the law "essentially casts doubt" on the ownership rights of millions of displaced Syrians to their homes, businesses and plots of land.
The decree, made public last month, gives property owners in some parts of Syria one month to provide ownership deeds or face confiscation of their property.
Thousands of Syrian refugees have sought asylum in Greece.
Kotzias was speaking Monday after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.
