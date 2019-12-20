Greece's justice minister has signed an order for bitcoin fraud suspect Alexander Vinnik to be extradited to France — concluding an international legal battle surrounding the Russian cryptocurrency trading platform operator.

Government officials said Friday that Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras has signed the order, but no extradition date has been set.

Vinnik was arrested in northern Greece while on vacation in 2017 at the request of U.S. authorities, where he is accused of laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency.

Both the United States and Russia have also made extradition requests.

Vinnik has denied any wrongdoing.