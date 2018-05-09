ATHENS, Greece — Greece has approved new legislation that will allow homosexual couples to foster children, as part of a shake-up of the country's adoption and fostering laws.
Lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted 161-103 to allow same-sex partners in a civil partnership to become foster — but not adoptive — parents.
The provision had prompted strong reactions from the governing party's right-wing junior coalition partner.
The new law approved Wednesday makes it easier — and faster — for people to foster or adopt children. The previous system was so ponderous and complex that several couples tried to bypass it through illegal adoptions.
Greece has a low birth rate and a rapidly aging population.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hamas leader: Next week's protests will be 'decisive'
The Gaza leader of the Hamas militant group on Wednesday said that a mass protest on the Israeli border will be "decisive," vowing that he and other top officials were "ready to die" in a campaign to end Israel's decade-old blockade of the territory.
World
Freed detainees returning to U.S. from Korea
Three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year are on their way back to the U.S. with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday in the latest sign of improving relations between the two longtime adversary nations.
World
Italy's 5-Stars, League ask for time to form government
Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the populist, right-wing League are making one more attempt to form a coalition government, announcing last-ditch talks Wednesday to stave off the advance of a "neutral" government proposal.
World
The Latest: France's Macron speaks with Iranian president
The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal (all times local):
World
Polish official withstands da Vinci purchase criticism
Poland's culture minister survived a no-confidence vote Wednesday after he was accused of wasting public money for paying 100 million euros ($120 million) to a Polish-Spanish aristocrat for an art collection that includes Leonardo da Vinci's "Lady with an Ermine."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.