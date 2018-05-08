ATHENS, Greece — A Greek asylum committee and a magistrate have approved the release from custody of a second serviceman who fled Turkey in a military helicopter to seek asylum in Greece hours after a failed coup attempt in 2016.
Tuesday's decision marks the second release order granted in the past two weeks for members of the group of eight Turkish officers whose applications are being considered on an individual basis.
The issue has further strained Greek-Turkish relations. Ankara has demanded the men's extradition to stand trial for alleged participation in the coup plot against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Greek judges, however, ruled that they would not get a fair trial in Turkey.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Police: Detainees, officers hurt in Indonesia prison riot
A riot injured prisoners and some officers at a police detention center south of Indonesia's capital, police said Wednesday.
World
Fact check: Arguments supporting decision to drop Iran nuclear deal aren't strictly accurate
President Trump's arguments to drop Iran deal aren't strictly accurate.
World
U.S. allies scramble to repair damage from Trump's Iran nuclear pact decision
European leaders condemn decision to renege on deal with Iran.
World
The Latest: Malaysia leader votes, says campaign was vicious
The Latest on Malaysia's election (all times local):
World
Philippine chief justice returns to office amid ouster moves
The embattled Philippine chief justice has returned to office after taking leave two months ago amid efforts by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration to oust her from the Supreme Court.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.