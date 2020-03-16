ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Greece say a minor has died in a fire that damaged an overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos.
The Fire Service said the migrant, who was not further identified, was found dead inside Moria camp after the fire broke out Monday.
Moria is Greece's largest camp for refugees and migrants and remains severely overcrowded, with thousands sleeping outside the perimeter in tents, despite a government pledge made before the winter to improve conditions and move thousands to the Greek mainland.
