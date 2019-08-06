The Greater Twin Cities United Way is teaming up with the Minnesota Wild hockey team this week for one of the largest volunteer events in the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis-based organization is continuing to grow its annual Action Day volunteer event, which helps fill backpacks with school supplies for kids in need.

On Thursday, nearly 4,000 volunteers aim to stuff backpacks with school supplies for 40,000 students — a 60% increase from last year’s event.

Action Day, which will take place from noon to 7 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, is in its 12th year, but this is the fourth year United Way has partnered with Minnesota sports teams for the event. The backpacks and supplies will be given to students at more than 75 metro area nonprofits and school districts.

“Every student deserves to start the school year with confidence, ready to learn,” United Way CEO John Wilgers said in a statement.

Last year, United Way doubled the number of backpacks from the year before. The organization’s goal is to keep growing the event each year so that by 2021 it can provide backpacks with school supplies to 100,000 students.