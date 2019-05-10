ALAMOSA, Colo. — Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve has been recognized for its unpolluted views of the night sky.
KOAA-TV reports the International Dark-Sky Association announced Thursday that it has designated the southern Colorado park as an International Dark Sky Park.
Park Superintendent Pamela Rice says the park is an ideal place to view the stars because of its dry air, high elevation and lack of light pollution.
The park is planning to hold a celebration of the recognition this summer.
Dinosaur National Monument in northwestern Colorado received the dark sky designation last month.
