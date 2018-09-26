Wells Fargo volunteer Tracy Long, above, laughed as she was loaded up with cucurbits while working alongside Minnesota Landscape Arboretum staffers during the annual Arboretum Pumpkin Harvest on Tuesday. More than 100 volunteers from Wells Fargo helped harvest 12 tons of exotic pumpkins, gourds and squash grown at the Arboretum's Horticultural Research Center in Victoria. The gourds will be displayed at the Autumn Unplugged Pumpkin Palooza and other events.