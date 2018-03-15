BOISE, Idaho — A serial bank robber nicknamed the "Great Outdoors Bandit" because witnesses described him as outdoorsy has been sentenced to more than five years in prison and ordered to pay $31,000 in restitution.
Thirty-two-year-old Josue Daniel Alfaro of Portland, Oregon, received the sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boise.
Bank security cameras caught images of him wearing flannel shirts and jeans and a hat promoting Cabela's, the big U.S. retailer that sells hunting, fishing and camping supplies.
He was arrested in August at Los Angeles International Airport trying to board a flight for Belgium.
Alfaro in December pleaded guilty to robbing five banks in southwestern Idaho and a credit union in Orem, Utah.
He also pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at another southwestern Idaho bank.
