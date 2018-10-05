Born to Irish immigrant parents in 1838, railroad mogul James J. Hill died one of the richest men of his era. Asked to explain his success, he answered: “Work, hard work, intelligent work, and then more work.”
But it was no work and all play at A Great Northern Evening. The gala, held at the James J. Hill Center in St. Paul, honored its founder’s legacy by supporting “the entrepreneurial spirit in the 21st century.”
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Feinstein says Kavanbaugh unfit for high court
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
Not since 1969: US regains ultra-low 3.7 pct. unemployment
The last time the U.S. unemployment rate was roughly as low as the 3.7 percent it is now — December 1969 — the economy was overheating, inflation was spiking and a short recession soon followed.
Variety
Ohio State's bill for sex misconduct inquiry: $1.5M so far
Ohio State University has been billed about $1.5 million and counting for the investigation into a team doctor accused of sexual misconduct against scores of athletes and other young men decades ago.
National
A rift at Facebook after exec attends Kavanaugh hearing
The appearance of a Facebook executive behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during recent and contentious hearings has created some rifts at the company.
Variety
Shelter accused of freezing kittens to death is shut down
A southern Indiana animal shelter that was the focus of allegations it was freezing kittens to death as an alternative to accepted forms of euthanasia is being shut down.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.