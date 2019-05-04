The damage caused in recent years to the Great Barrier Reef by ocean heat waves has compromised the massive reef’s ability to recover, and climate change could make the problem more severe in the future, new research said.

The world’s largest coral reef, which stretches for more than 1,400 miles off the coast of Australia, has suffered four mass “bleaching” events driven by above-average sea temperatures over the past two decades, including back-to-back episodes in 2016 and 2017.

Scientists studying the reef’s capacity to recover from those episodes detailed a disheartening set of findings in the journal Nature. Climate change, which has caused extreme heat stress on some reefs, has hindered the reef’s ability to heal, they found.

“The replenishment ability of the reef has been diminished,” said Terry Hughes, the study’s lead author and director of the Australian Research Council Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University in Queensland. “Our study shows that [corals] are pretty much struggling to cope with rapid-fire bleaching events.”

Hughes said the researchers’ findings center on a key reality: Dead corals don’t make babies.

The massive bleaching events in 2016 and 2017 devastated nearly half of the Great Barrier Reef, which is a collection of nearly 3,000 individual reefs. The heat wave affected some parts of the reef more than others, and some species died off at a greater rate than others — an outcome that scientists said would forever alter its character.

An undated photo released by the Australian Institute of Marine Science shows an aerial view of the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia.

Coral bleaching occurs when corals lose their color after the symbiotic algae that live in coral cells and provide them with nutrients are expelled because of heat stress.

The longer this state of stress lasts, the less likely that corals will recover. So scientists tend to distinguish between moderate bleaching, which can be managed, and severe bleaching, which can kill corals and leave surviving corals more vulnerable to disease and other threats.

Historically, after the damage from events such as bleaching or a hurricane, the remaining adult corals in the reef spawn trillions of larvae each year, which spread and slowly begin to revitalize the reef by replacing dead corals with new ones. But that’s not happening like it once did.

According to the new study, the number of new corals settling on the Great Barrier Reef declined by 89 percent after the recent bleaching events. In addition, because it can take a decade or longer for even the fastest-growing corals to recover, a reef needs a long respite to return to its former state.

But climate change makes it less likely that the Great Barrier Reef will catch such a break. Climate models project that the reef will bleach twice each decade by 2035 and annually after 2044 if the world does not cut its greenhouse gas emissions, the study said.

“It’s highly unlikely that we could escape a fifth or sixth event in the coming decade,” said Morgan Pratchett, a study co-author and professor at James Cook University. “We used to think that the Great Barrier Reef was too big to fail — until now.”

Kim Cobb, a coral reefs expert and climate scientist at Georgia Tech University, called the work of gathering the data behind it “painstaking” and its findings “devastating.” However, she said questions remain about whether the lack of coral replenishment in the Great Barrier Reef will prove to be a short-lived problem as reefs become more adaptable to the changing climate.

Hughes said the damage to the Great Barrier Reef is about more than the corals. “It’s about the whole ecosystem that depends on them,” he said. “We’ve always anticipated that climate change could affect reefs. [But] it’s not something that might happen in the future. It’s unfolding right now.”