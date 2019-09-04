Graze Provisions + Libations, the new small-scale food hall in the North Loop, is marking its official grand opening on Friday, Sept. 6.

Tenants include a brick-and-mortar (and churros-focused) outlet for MidNord Empanadas food truck called MidNord Empanadas & Churros; Flagsmash, another food truck, is setting up shop for its taco-burrito-quesadilla format; Lu’s Restaurant, a sibling to Lu’s Sandwiches, will be featuring banh mi-inspired burgers and rice-noodle bowls; and a coffee- and pastries-centric outpost of St. Louis Park’s Honey and Rye Bakehouse.

Baker Anne Andrus and her Honey and Rye crew wake the place up at 7 a.m., and the remaining vendors open at 11 a.m.

The complex includes two floors of indoor communal dining spaces (outfitted with two bars), an outdoor gathering area with fire pits and a walk-up bar and a second-floor rooftop outdoor space with skyline views.

Want a sneak peek? Honey and Rye was open for business on Wednesday morning, and a friendly barista said that the rest of the complex would be up and running for a soft opening starting at 11 a.m.