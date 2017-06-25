Kevin Millar, a member of the Boston Red Sox’s curse-ending World Series champion team, broke a long hiatus from live baseball and returned as a 45-year-old for one at bat with another former team of his, the St. Paul Saints.

And he knocked it out of park.

The two-run clout sent Millar and his salt-and-pepper facial growth gliding around the base paths Saturday night before more than 9,000 frenzied Saints fans and was a key hit in St. Paul’s 8-6 victory Saturday night over the Winnipeg Goldeneyes in an American Association showdown.

With the count 1 ball and no strikes against pitcher Zack Dodson in the bottom of the second inning, Millar got the fat part of the bat on a letter-high pitch and sent the ball over CHS Field’s left-field barrier with room to spare.

The designated hitter, smile beaming across his face, was mobbed by his much younger teammates as he took high-fives and all through the dugout.

Millar began his pro career with the Saints in 1993, the franchise’s inaugural season, and the team brought back some of the guys from that roster Saturday night as part of a 25th season celebration that included a Millar/Bill Murray bobblehead giveaway.

He played six games for the Saints in 2010, having failed to extend his MLB career during spring training with the Chicago Cubs. He hadn’t face live pitching since.

As part of the Red Sox team that buried the Curse of the Bambino in 2004, Millar batted .297, with 18 home runs and 74 runs batted in. The first baseman-outfielder last played in the majors in 2009, getting in 78 games with the Toronto Blue Jays.