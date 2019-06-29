WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Reshanda Gray hit one of two free throws with 24.4 seconds left to lift the New York Liberty to a 69-68 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.
Arike Ogunbowale missed two late shots that would have given Dallas the lead. Her floater in the lane missed with 5.7 seconds, and Dallas fouled Brittany Boyd after her rebound. Boyd missed both free throws, giving Ogunbowale one final chance, but her off-balance shot from 30 feet missed. She finished 2 for 23 from the field.
Gray had 13 points and 11 rebounds for New York (4-7). Kia Nurse had 17 points, and Tina Charles added 15.
Kayla Thornton led Dallas (3-7) with 20 points.
