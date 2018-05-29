"The Gray Ghost: A Sam and Remi Fargo Adventure" (Putnam), by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell

In 1906, automaker Rolls-Royce created a groundbreaking car called the Gray Ghost. It was stolen, but the company was able to eventually retrieve it, thanks to the assistance of a detective from the Van Dorn detective agency named Isaac Bell. Bell is the star of another Clive Cussler book series, co-written with Justin Scott. Now the current owner of the Gray Ghost has plans to sell it.

Sam and Remi Fargo are asked to visit the man who is getting ready to part with this historic automobile. They learn that Albert Payton's wealth is mostly gone, and he has started showing signs of Alzheimer's disease. When the car is stolen from a storage facility, video evidence clearly implicates Albert as the man responsible. To make things more complicated, the Gray Ghost has a historic value, and it might also contain a priceless treasure. Since Sam and Remi are treasure hunters, seeking the truth and finding the missing car is right up their alley. Someone else wants the treasure for himself, however, for reasons that go beyond greed, and his plan involves Sam and Remi's untimely demise.

The "Gray Ghost" showcases why readers love the various series of books written by Cussler and his co-authors. Burcell does a wonderful job adding richness and depth to the already established characters of Sam and Remi while telling a rip-roaring story. The scenes involving Bell and the events in 1906 are as exciting as the contemporary tale.