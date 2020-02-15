TOLEDO, Ohio — Jayvon Graves had 27 points as Buffalo got past Toledo 83-67 on Friday night.
Josh Mballa and Jeenathan Williams each had 12 points for Buffalo (16-9, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Antwain Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Bulls shoot 62.9% from the floor and 77.8% from 3-point range in the first half to build a 52-28 lead.
Marreon Jackson, Spencer Littleson and Luke Knapke each had 13 points for the Rockets (12-14, 4-9).
Buffalo plays Ball State at home on Tuesday. Toledo plays Western Michigan on the road next Saturday.
