The circle of life remained unbroken in one east metro suburb, where a city maintenance manager spelunked his way into a storm drain and brought a fawn back to street level.

The young deer was given a second chance at adulthood Friday thanks to its rescue from below Glenmar Avenue in Mahtomedi, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Bob Goebel, lead maintenance operator for the city, removed the metal cover from atop the curbside drain, and lowered himself through the snug rectangle opening, then resurfaced with the spotted fawn held firmly in his crooked left arm.

The Sheriff’s Office speculated in a Facebook posting that one deer had followed another into the drain, but “only Thumper was able to get back out.”

Goebel’s been around the block before in his city when it comes to wild kingdom encounters. In August 2012, he was driving along Lincolntown Avenue and spotted a 4-foot-long Nile monitor lizard.

He parked his truck to form a barrier for the member of a species that calls Africa its home, rounded up others and helped capture the low-slung lizard in nearby Wildwood Park.