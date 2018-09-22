A communications adviser to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, during the Supreme Court confirmation fight abruptly resigned after an accusation of sexual harassment — an allegation he denies.

Garrett Ventry submitted his resignation Friday night. He said he denies the allegation but stepped down “in order to not be a distraction” as Senate Republicans continue to work to get Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmed.

NBC News reported Saturday morning that it had been investigating Ventry’s past employment history, including his tenure in the office of North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell in 2017. According to the network, Ventry was let go from the office after a female GOP staffer in the North Carolina General Assembly accused him of sexual harassment. He had also been accused of embellishing his résumé.