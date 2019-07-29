Grasshoppers are storming Las Vegas — and showing up like a rainstorm on radar.

Radar footage from the National Weather Service shows two masses: one a rainstorm north of Las Vegas and another a host of living organisms above the city, meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Birds, bats and bugs can all register as biological material on the radar, the Weather Service said in a tweet. But anyone who’s been dealing with the swarm of insects descending on Las Vegas over the last week can guess the culprit.

The weather radar doesn’t capture most of the creatures’ activity, Morgan said, because they tend to stay close to the ground. “What we are seeing is a very small subset of what’s actually happening, grasshopper-wise,” Morgan said.

Unusually wet weather this year has spurred the massive migration of grasshoppers stopping by Nevada’s biggest city on their way north, experts say. The area has seen more rain in six months than the roughly 4.2 inches it typically gets in a year.

The pallid-winged grasshoppers, common in the desert, aren’t dangerous: They don’t bite or carry disease, Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight said. But the insects, which may stay around for several weeks, have fascinated residents and tourists. Photos and videos have captured thick streams of the light-hungry bugs illuminated at night.

While massive grasshopper visitations have occurred before — Knight recalled a handful of migrations over the past three decades — Morgan said he hasn’t experienced anything like the latest insect storm in his 16 years in the area.

Animals that register as storms are not unheard of. On Monday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., tweeted about radar capturing birds’ mass flight at sunrise. Radars in the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area have picked up clouds of birds and monitoring in Oklahoma once lit up with creatures taking flight minutes before an earthquake. California radars last month detected what seemed to be a ladybug “bloom” 10 miles wide and 15 miles long.

Morgan could not provide the magnitude of the grasshopper swarm, explaining that it’s hard to separate the bugs from true weather phenomena at a glance. But there’s clearly more than rain at play, he said.

“If we see a sizable mass of something on the radar [and] satellite indicates there are no clouds,” Morgan said, “that’s a pretty big giveaway.”