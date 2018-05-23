This is a busy time for nest-building. I have cavity nesters — Eastern Bluebirds, Tree Swallows, Black-capped Chickadees, and White-breasted Nuthatches — incubating eggs. In one case, bluebirds are feeding hatchlings. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, Baltimore Orioles, Barn Swallows, Cliff Swallows, and Eastern Kingbirds are gathering the materials they need to build nests. I earlier posted a photo of a robin sitting on her nest. The nest has been abandoned for reason unknown.

A female Baltimore Oriole gathering grass for her nest.

Barn Swallows use grass and mud to build a nest.

Cliff Swallows use mud exclusively to build their gourd-shapped nests.

Kingbirds also use grass on their nests.