At dinner tables and restaurants across the country, vintage plates — even the flowery variety often dismissed as “granny china” — are making a comeback.

There’s a move to homier place settings featuring mix-and-match dishes and flatware. The look is all over Instagram and Pinterest, where posts show delicate pink cherry-blossom plates and blue transferware with pastoral scenes gracing meals at the swankiest bistros and hippest lofts.

Granny’s stuff never looked so good.

“The big white plate has had a heck of a run,” says Clark Wolf, a nationally known restaurant consultant based in New York and California, who explains that the rage for white plates originated in 1980s California. “It’s probably not going anywhere, but it has some new friends — and some old friends.”

Driven by a renewed interest in family history, couples are changing the assortment of china they are registering for.

“Five or 10 years ago, you would hear ‘I’m me and I’m modern and I don’t want any of that froufrou, Old World stuff.’ Now they want middle ground,” says Alyssa Longobucco, style and planning editor at the Knot, a wedding website and marketplace.

“Couples want their home to feel unique, and they like things that have history. They want something more than going to a big-box store and buying 50 pieces of white china.”

That’s why Julie Robbins, a marketing specialist at Replacements, advises that you not be hasty about dumping an heirloom china set.

“People are moving back in the direction of keeping something inherited from family. The challenge is that they are spending longer parts of their adulthood in small quarters, so it’s hard to keep the whole set of china.”

Her suggestion: Keep a few pieces you know you’ll use; donate or sell the rest.

But tableware doesn’t have to be old to have a vintage-like look.

Some restaurants have found that newer can be better. At Fancy Radish in Washington, D.C., a cocktail mixed of bourbon, sherry and chai called Woodmaze is served from the bar in a rose-patterned floral teacup and saucer.

“Our restaurant wanted to capture the feeling of a tea party in an English garden,” says co-owner Kate Jacoby.

They started with vintage teacups but found them a bit too fragile. Then, they discovered a new bold floral design by Brew to a Tea on Amazon that was perfect. Even stores such as Anthropologie, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s are offering dinnerware made to look old or worn.

Mix-and-match is clearly the new standard.

“It’s more homey to mix up your china, especially if you have 10 people over for dinner and you don’t have 10 of everything,” says Liz Curtis, chief executive and founder of Table + Teaspoon, a nationwide tableware rental service. She is introducing six new tableware packages in the next few months, and three will focus on pattern play.

“The table setting sets the tone for the evening,” says Curtis, who encourages customers to mix in family pieces with rentals. “If your guests walk in and it looks like you spent time curating the table, it makes them think they are having an elevated experience.”

Maydan, one of D.C.’s hottest eateries, boasts previously owned dinnerware culled from around the world and used in a crazy quilt of table settings.

“With social media, you’re constantly looking for ways to make the food look pretty,” says co-owner Rose Previte, who searches for old ceramic teapots, copper serving platters, and blue-and-white pottery at flea markets and thrift shops when she travels.

“The dishes express who you are, whether at a restaurant or your home.” Previte also is a big fan of repurposing. “I like things that come with good energy,” she says.





