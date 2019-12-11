Here's this week's deer hunting success stories, compiled by Dennis Anderson:

In his first year of hunting, 10-year-old Oskar Johnson sat with his grandfather, Dennis Jezierski, on a weekday morning east of Parkers Prairie, Minn. It wasn’t too long before he shot his first deer. They were at deer camp on the family’s hunting land.

Erica Rand, 16, of Walker, Minn., shot this 8-point buck near Nevis, Minn., while sitting in an enclosed stand with her grandfather. The sun was setting when the deer came out, 20 yards away. Grandpa Chuck had just enough time to steady her nerves and tell here where to shoot. “It was a true hallmark moment,” he said.

Paige Duerksen, 26, was in a stand with her older brother Justin as twilight approached on the evening of Nov. 15 in Cottonwood County. This was her third year of deer hunting and she saw this buck move out of the corner of her eye. She raised her shotgun and fired a slug, downing her first deer.

Dylan Boe, 13, of Ellsworth, Wis., was muzzleloader hunting last Friday evening in a box blind with his grandfather, John Harrington, when he shot this dandy buck — his second deer of the season in his first year of hunting. The two were on family land near El Paso, Wis.

On opening day of the firearms deer season, Xavier Otis-Sproule, 13, of Inver Grove Heights, harvested his first buck at 7:30 a.m. He was with family members on private land in Pillager, Minn.

