James Beard winners

Last Friday night in New York City, two Minnesotans left the James Beard Foundation’s 2019 Media Awards wearing winning medallions. Nick Fauchald of St. Paul — with co-authors Alex Day and David Kaplan — won the Book of the Year award for “Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions” (Ten Speed Press). Taste contributor Steve Hoffman won the M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Award for his “What Is Northern Food?” article in Artful Living magazine. Congratulations! For all of the Beard media awards, go to tinyurl.com/y6cdu7tg. The Beard chef awards will be announced May 6.

A kitchen film star

The Lynhall (2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., thelynhall.com, 612-870-2640) wants to see Grandma in the spotlight. It’s offering a one-hour video shoot of your favorite relative while she cooks a recipe from start to finish in the Linney, its kitchen studio with not only multiple ovens, but cameras and other production equipment. The Lynhall’s team will then edit the video into a professional keepsake on DVD. The packages start at $1,000. For more info, see thelynhall.com/legacyvideos.

Test your design skills

The Farmers Market Coalition is looking for the perfect poster for its 2019 Farmers Market Contest. The national organization is accepting submissions until May 31; the winners receive one of five cash prizes for their market and will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the 2019 Farm Aid Concert. (First place for overall best poster, $300; second place, $200; Best EBT/Nutrition Initiative, $100; Fan Favorite (via Facebook), $100; Best Metrics, $100.) Check out last year’s submissions at tinyurl.com/y5yd5v6k and find the submission form and more info at farmersmarket.coalition.org/programs.