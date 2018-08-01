1st-$3,800, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs

2nd-$4,050, Claiming $3,200-$3,200, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

3rd-$4,050, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

4th-$4,050, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

5th-$3,800, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs

6th-$4,100, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs

7th-$4,300, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

