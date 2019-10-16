JACKSON, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park officials have announced plans to begin removing non-native mountain goats from the park by lethal and non-lethal means.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Tuesday that the final plan from park officials includes hunting, capturing and relocating the goats.
Park officials say the goats migrated from the Snake River Range into the range of native bighorn sheep and could spread diseases that could kill off the native herd.
Officials say the Teton Range is home to a small herd of about 100 bighorn sheep.
Officials say mountain goat meat from the non-native goats may be donated or distributed for consumption.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
US stock indexes veer mostly lower as traders weigh earnings
Technology companies led the major U.S. stock indexes mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, placing the market on track to give back some of its gains from…
Movies
Review: Pattinson and Dafoe shine in 'The Lighthouse'
Enter "The Lighthouse " at your own risk.This is a stark, moody, surreal and prolonged descent into seaside madness that will surely not be for…
Variety
Indiana hospital system notifying patients after data breach
A northwestern Indiana hospital system is warning more than 68,000 patients that their personal information, including Social Security numbers and health records, may have been exposed during a data breach.
Variety
Indiana attorney general tries barring testimony against him
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is trying to block two women from testifying about allegations of sexual misconduct as he prepares for an upcoming disciplinary hearing on separate claims that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year.
Movies
Jojo Rabbit director felt shame dressing as Hitler for movie
Drawing on his own Jewish heritage and experiences growing up surrounded by prejudice, writer-director-actor Taika Waititi was excited to make a movie against hate through a satire of the Nazi culture at the height of WWII, until he saw himself dressed as Adolf Hitler for the first time. He said he felt "shame and embarrassment."