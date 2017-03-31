A Grand Rapids, Minn., man shot and wounded his 8-year-old son before killing himself Thursday, according to Sgt. Robert Stein.
David Krauss, 29, was found dead at his home on the 1300 block of 4th Street SE from a gunshot wound to the head. His son, Wyatt Krauss, survived a shot to the head and was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Stein said, where he remains in critical condition.
The 29-year-old’s mother found the two in their home Thursday. She was checking on them because she hadn’t heard from her son that day, Stein said.
Police believe Krauss was suffering from a mental illness, Stein said.
Jessie Bekker is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.
