Grand Old Day will take place after all.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon, just over a week since the Grand Avenue Business Association canceled the street festival that has drawn hundreds of thousands to St. Paul’s Grand Avenue on the first Sunday in June.

Organizers said their fundraising couldn’t cover their costs. Within days, some business owners and others announced a last-ditch effort to rescue Grand Old Day. On Thursday, the festival’s Facebook page announced its revival.

So far, they have raised $75,000 toward the cost of staging the festival, and hope to raise an equal amount for the festival, which will be held Sunday, June 2.

“We’re taking a leap of faith,” said Bob Lawrence, vice president of the Grand Avenue Business Association.

