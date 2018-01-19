DETROIT — Democratic state Sen. Ian Conyers says he is running for the Michigan congressional seat long held by his grand-uncle, John Conyers.

Ian Conyers made his announcement Friday in Detroit to join the 13th Congressional District race.

The 88-year-old Democrat John Conyers was facing sexual harassment allegations and cited health reasons when he resigned in December from the post he held since 1964.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has said a special election to fill the seat will be held during regular primary and general elections in August and November.

Democratic state Sen. Coleman Young II and attorney Michael Gilmore already have announced their plans to replace John Conyers. He's endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to succeed him. John Conyers III hasn't said whether he'll run.