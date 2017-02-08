Some people called 2016 the Year that the Music Died. Since the Grammy ceremonies last February, the music world lost Merle Haggard, Prince, Leonard Cohen, George Michael, Leon Russell, Sharon Jones and Sir George Martin, to name a few greats.

However, this year’s Grammy Awards on Sunday will feature special tributes to just two of those heroes – Prince and George Michael, the Recording Academy announced today.

No word, though, on which stars will perform the salutes.

You’ll recall that last year’s Grammys featured musical tributes to David Bowie, the Eagles’ Glenn Frey and Earth, Wind & Fire’s Maurice White, each of whom died in early 2016.