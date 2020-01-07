GRAMBLING, La. — Christon Cameron scored 13 points and Grambling moved to 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference with a 68-63 win over Alabama State on Monday night.
The Tigers built a 38-32 advantage at intermission, shooting 12 of 28 from the field (42.8%) in the first half.
Devante Jackson added 12 points and Ivy Smith Jr. added 10 points and dished seven assists while Travon Bunch pulled down 10 rebounds for Grambling.
Brandon Battle scored 13 points to lead Alabama State. Jacoby Ross added 11 points.
The loss was eighth in a row for Alabama State and 14th in its first 15 game. The Hornets (1-14, 0-2) host Mississippi Valley State Saturday. Grambling (8-7, 2-0) travels to Baton Rouge to face Southern.
