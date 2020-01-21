CLINTON, S.C. — Zeb Graham scored a season-high 22 points as Presbyterian topped Campbell 85-79 on Monday night.
Ben Drake added 20 points and Cory Hightower contributed 18 for Presbyterian (8-11, 5-1 Big South Conference). Chris Martin added 10 points.
Jordan Whitfield scored a career-high 20 points for the Fighting Camels (11-8, 2-5). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 19 points. Cory Gensler had 11 points and six rebounds.
Presbyterian plays Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday. Campbell faces Hampton on the road on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Timberwolves stopped by Nuggets at home
The Timberwolves lost 107-100 to the Denver Nuggets at Target Center on Monday night.
Wolves
Kemba beats LeBron for 1st time, Celtics top LA 139-107
Kemba Walker scored 20 points to end a career-long personal losing streak against LeBron James, and Jayson Tatum scored 27 to lead the Boston Celtics past the Los Angeles Lakers 139-107 on Monday night and send the top team in the Western Conference to its biggest loss of the season.
Sports
Switch to Division I would mean the end of life as St. Thomas knows it
As the university awaits its fate, school officials are getting a crash course in reclassification.
Twins
Rockies' Arenado feels "disrespect" over trade rumors
Rockies star Nolan Arenado said he feels disrespected after Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged listening to trade offers for the seven-time Gold Glove winner.
Twins
Scoggins: Suspicious is no way to watch baseball
Stealing signs has been part of baseball's history, but we've entered a new era of high-tech cheating. A few heads have rolled, but what else will MLB do to prevent future scandals? Baseball's integrity is at stake.