Gradual Warming. Continued Snow Chances

Snowy First Week of February

Our first full week of February featured some very wintry weather across the Upper Midweset. We first started with an icy commute Monday, followed by areas of snow on Tuesday and finally another round of snow/ice on Thursday. In total, the Twin Cities recieved 10.4" of snow from these 2 systems, which is more than what all of December (6.8") and January (6.7") saw! Now it appears that most quiet conditions will take us through the weekend, but there's a chance that more snow could fall as we head into Tuesday/Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned!

__________________________________________________________________________

Crazy Snow Drift on I-94 West of Fargo, ND

Take a look at this crazy picture that the ND DOT shared on Thursday along I-94 west of Fargo, ND. Now that's a snow drift - unreal! Strong winds on Thursday were repsonsible for blizzard conditions across the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota. A number of roads closures were in place yesterday as well and for good reason! YIKES.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Most Recent Snow Event: Round #2 on Thursday (NWS Chanhassen Coverage Area)

Here's a look at the snowfall reports from around the NWS Chanhassen coverage area. Note the heaviest tally listed was 9" in Clearwater, Pleasant Lake and Cedar Falls, WI. The NWS in Chanhassen picked up 8.5" and the MSP Airport had 6.3".

Most Recent Snow Event: Round #2 on Thursday (Statewide)

Here's a look at the snow reports from across the rest of the state and into Wisconsin. The heaviest report came from near Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin at 13.1" in Ashland, WI, while areas around Duluth, MN recieved nearly 10".

___________________________________________________________________________

Round #1 of Snow on Tuesday

Here are a few of the snow reports from Tuesday's Round #1 of snow. River Falls, WI had the greatest with 10", while folks just south of the Twin Cities metro picked up nearly 6"+. The MSP Airport had an official tally of 4.1", which makes it the greatest 1 day snowfall of the 2018-2019 winter season thus far.



______________________________________________________________________________

Snowfall Analysis For Both Events Tueseday & Thursday

Taking a look at the snow analysis from both events, much of Minnesota and Wisconsin picked up anywhere from 6" to 12"+ of snow through the first week of February! Snow lovers are happy, but commters haven't been. Cold temps through early Saturday will mean poor traveling across the region, but slow improvement should continue through the weekend as temps warm.

___________________________________________________________________________ Current Snow Depth The latest snow depth report from the MSP Airport suggested 9" of snow on the ground as of Friday morning. Interestingly, this is the most snow we've had on the ground in the Twin Cities since the April Blizzard of last year. On April 15th & 16th, 2018 there was nearly 10 to 11 inches of snow on the ground. ______________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall This Season Here's a look at how much snow has fallen across the region this winter season (since July 1st, 2018). Interestingly, even after adding 10.4" of snow at the MSP Airport this week, the Twin Cities is still nearly 8" below average for the season! ____________________________________________________________________________ Light Snow Chance Sunday

Here's the weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Monday, which shows another light snow chance across the region, especially across the southern part of Minnesota.

Sunday Snow Chance

Here's the snow chance from AM Sunday to AM Monday, which suggests around an inch or two across the far southern part of the state. The Twin Cities could see a little light snow, but at this point, amounts look to be fairly minimal. Stay tuned...



_____________________________________________________________________________

Active Weather Continues... Another Storm Next Week?

Weather models have been fairly consistent with what looks like another snow event by the early/middle part of next week. Here's the weather outlook from PM Monday to PM Wednesday, which shows areas of snow moving through the region once again. Tuesday could be the most inclement day with slow commutes possible as well. Stay tuned!

Snow Potential Next Week Here's the latest thinking from the NWS Twin Cities regarding next weeks storm potential. There is still some uncertainly surrounding this event, but stay tuned as further details become available. ___________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Saturday

High temps on Saturday will be warmer than Friday was, but we'll still be quite a bit cooler than average. Highs will range from around 0F in the northwestern part of the state to the lower 10s across the southern part of the state, which will be nearly -15F to -20F below average.

___________________________________________________________________

Mild Weekend Ahead

After a VERY cold Friday, temps will rebound slowly over the weekend. By Monday of next week, we should be able to sneak back into the 20s, but could dip back into the 10s after our Tuesday snow chance. Then we bounce around the 10s and 20s as we head into the back half of February. ______________________________________________________________________

Great Lakes Ice Coverage According to NOAA's GLERL, as of February 7th, nearly 42% of the great lakes were covered in ice. Thanks to recent bouts of Arctic air, ice coverage is running a little higher here at the beginning of February.

____________________________________________________________________________

"The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

_______________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Friday, which showed cooler than aveage readings across much of the western half of Canada and across the High Plains. However, very warm and near record warmth was still in place across the eastern third of the nation.

_________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Colder than average temps will continue to linger in the Western US, which at times will slide into the Upper Midwest over the coming days. However, note the large blob of warmer than average temps that looks to conitnue across the Southern and Southeastern part of the country.

_____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from February 15th - 21st suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the northern and western half of the country. Meanwhile, folks in the southern and southeastern part of the country will continue warmer than average temps.

___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________

Spring Leaf Anomaly Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas. _________________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



________________________________________________________________________

Gradual Warming. Continued Snow Chances

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

And just like that, it's winter! I don't know about you, but I feel a little more buff after last week's shoveling workouts. If we keep this up, I might look like Fabio come April. The official amount at the MSP Airport was 10.4 inches from the 2 systems and as of Friday, the official snow depth was 9 inches. That's the most snow we've had on the ground since the April blizzard last year. My kids' toboggans have been sidelined for a while, but they'll be getting plenty of action this weekend. Commuters on the other hand are still calming their nerves after several harrowing and white-knuckle commutes. I don't blame you if take the weekend off and don't open the shades until Monday, you deserve it! No biggie today. It'll be a cold start, but at least most of us get above 0 degrees again! Light snow could coat roadways across southern Minnesota on Sunday, while folks in Seattle, WA dig out from 6 inches of snow today. Interestingly, that same system could bring us another round of plowable snow Tuesday. Watch out Fabio, here I come!

_____________________________________________