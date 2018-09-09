How did the Vikings do in the 24-16 win over the 49ers? Jim Souhan grades the offense, defense, special teams and coaching. And now it's your turn. Grade the team in our poll.
GRADES
Offense: B. 24 points against good D, but run game stalled and Kirk Cousins struggled in the fourth quarter.
Defense: B. Held another opponent under 20 but left receivers wide open too often.
Special teams: B. Rookie kicker Carlson came through; Matt Wile was good excepting one shank.
Coaching: B. Controlled 49er offense, helped Cousins get comfortable.
