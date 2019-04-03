An elementary school staff member in Plymouth is accused of exposing himself to students on a playground when he joined in on Pajama Day last month.

Parents of three girls ages 7, 7 and 8 attending Gleason Lake Elementary said their children allege that the 35-year-old paraprofessional exposed himself on March 21 and on two other occasions, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Monday in the case. School staff notified police the next day.

The man, who lives in Hopkins and has yet to be charged, was booked into jail late Monday afternoon and remains in custody. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

When a female staff member told him he was being placed on leave in connection with the allegations, she noticed “his neck and face turning very red and [he] began to cry uncontrollably,” the affidavit read.

A letter from Wayzata School District Superintendent Chace Anderson to families said the staffer has been a paraprofessional and after-school program assistant at Gleason Lake since 2006 and he worked over the summer of 2016 at another district school, Greenwood Elementary.

In the most recent alleged incident, according to the court filing seeking permission to search his home for evidence:

The three girls were playing with “Mr. B,” as they called him, during an after-school program. He was pushing them in a large swing and “playing a game in which the girls would unzip his pajama bottom, exposing his penis.”

He explained to a human resources staffer that he told the girls “it was not appropriate.” He added that the girls say they were playing a game involving them imagining he was naked.

In an earlier incident, sometime between December 2017 and February 2018, the court filing continued, he exposed his buttocks to the girls in a library area called the Loft, touched himself and then turned around before pulling up his pants. There were other times, one of the girls said, when he would expose his underwear to the girls.

School staff members acknowledged fielding “a lot of complaints” of him having “underwear issues. ... He was told to wear a belt with his pants and perhaps a long shirt to tuck in so his underwear is not exposed.”

Along with being an after-school assistant, he’s also employed as a special education paraprofessional.