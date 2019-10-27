Grace Zumwinkle scored twice as the No. 2 Gophers beat No. 9 Ohio State 4-2 on Saturday afternoon in WCHA women’s hockey for a split in their series.

“It was a great response after yesterday’s [4-3 loss],” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “I’m really happy for them and the way they competed and battled here today. That’s what we need every time, and they did that tonight.”

The Buckeyes led 1-0 after the first period on Jenn Gardiner’s unassisted goal in the 12th minute.

Zumwinkle, a junior forward, tied the score at 7:15 of the second and teammate Amy Potomak put the Gophers (9-1, 4-1 WCHA) ahead 2-1 with a goal with 41 seconds left in the period.

Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise scored 1:21 apart in the third period, building Minnesota’s lead to 4-1. Zumwinkle, who had two goals Friday, has nine now to lead her team while Heise has seven.

Liz Schepers, a forward from Mound who had two goals Friday, had a late goal for Ohio State (5-2-2, 3-2-2) for the final margin.

Sydney Scobee had 25 saves for the Gophers, Andrea Braendli 33 for the Buckeyes.

News Services