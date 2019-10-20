Grace Zumwinkle had a goal and two assists as the No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team beat St. Cloud State 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in the WCHA. Sydney Scobee made 21 saves for the shutout — her second of the season.

"A very workmanlike effort tonight," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "I thought all four of our lines, six D, obviously Scobee in net — it was a just a really solid game overall." Alex Woken gave Minnesota (7-0, 3-0 WCHA) an early lead with a goal at 45 seconds. Zumwinkle, a junior forward from Breck, made it 2-0 at 13:30 of the opening period with her sixth goal of the season, which ties her with linemate Woken for the team lead with six apiece. Zumwinkle scored on a rush from the lower right circle.

Junior Olivia Knowles completed the scoring with a goal through traffic midway through the second period. That give the team's defenseman nine goals already. Zumwinkle's assist on that goal gives her six for the season and 12 points, tying her for the team lead, with Taylor Heise, in that category as well.

"Our team played really good defense and battled all 60 minutes," Scobee said.

Emma Polusny made 25 stops for the Huskies (2-3, 0-3).

"It was tough to get pucks past the St. Cloud goaltender Polusny," Frost said, "She is rock solid. But to get one there in the first shift and get a little momentum there early was to our benefit."