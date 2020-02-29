Grace Zumwinkle had a hat trick — on five shots — and Sarah Potomak had a goal and three assists to lead the No. 3 Gophers women’s hockey team to a 7-3 rout of St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon in a WCHA first-round series. The three goals give Zumwinkle, a junior forward, a team-high 25.

Minnesota (27-5-3), ranked No. 3 nationally and seeded second in the playoffs, won the opener 4-2, so the Gophers won the best-of-three series in two games. It was their 14th consecutive win over the Huskies, including six victories this season.

The Gophers took a 2-0 lead in the first minute of play on goals by Patti Marshall and Grace Zumwinkle.

St. Cloud State (6-25-4) closed to within one goal twice, at 2-1 in the opening period and 3-2 in the second on freshman Klara Hymlarova’s goal.

But the Potomak sisters, first Amy and then Sarah, scored goals 1:02 apart late in the second to make it 5-2. Katie Robinson had the other goal for the Gophers.

Sydney Scobee made 11 saves for the Gophers, Emma Polusny 47 for SCSU.