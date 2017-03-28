Allergy sufferers can brace themselves for more sneezing, nasal congestion and watery eyes as warmer temperatures bring tree buds, pollen — and the start to allergy season.

Juniper and poplar pollen levels are expected to rise from low-medium to medium-high throughout the week, according to Pollen.com.

Tree pollen typically rises in early April and sticks around until the end of May, but 50-degree temperatures and sunshine this week could be to blame for a slight head start, said Minnesota Pollution Control Agency meteorologist Daniel Dix.

“When the warm season comes on and you start having your hot days … ozone can be on the increase,” he said. “And so the combination of the two can be rough on people.”

Tree pollen counts were low Monday, the first day of the Clinical Research Institute of Minnesota’s pollen counting season.

Compared to last spring, when flowering began up to two weeks early, tree buds are growing with expected timing, said Stan Hokanson, a professor in the Department of Horticultural Science at the University of Minnesota. Red and silver maple trees were the first to bud last week.

If temperatures stay warm, Park Nicollet allergist Dr. Brenda Guyer said she expects pollen counts and allergy symptoms to worsen quickly.

Even if pollen levels rise, rain expected late week could bring them back down, Dix said. Dry and windy weather help pollen float through the air.

More than 54 million people suffer from pollen allergies, according to Pollen.com. Changing HVAC filters, washing clothes and showering off when coming home for the day and taking allergy medication as needed can help patients mitigate symptoms, Guyer said.

Jessie Bekker is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.