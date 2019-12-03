DAVIE, Fla. — The FBI says a GPS tracker inside a money back led them to a bank robbery suspect in South Florida.
The agency says a man robbed the TD Bank in Davie on Monday.
WPLG reports the man handed a teller a written bomb threat before leaving the bank with money. The bank was evacuated while the Broward Sheriff's Office investigated.
Authorities then used a GPS tracker placed inside a money bag to track the suspect who drove to Miami-Dade County.
The FBI says the man was found a short time later at a warehouse. He was arrested, but his name has not been released.
