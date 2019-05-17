After making Hollywood history last year, "Crazy Rich Asians" is headed to the Smithsonian.

The blue gown worn by Constance Wu in the film is being donated to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington and will be presented on Saturday in Los Angeles at the first "The Party: A Smithsonian Celebration of Asian Pacific Americans."

Reached by phone, the movie's director, Jon Chu, described the elation of seeing fans replicate the dress, worn by Wu in one of the film's pivotal scenes.

"It became a Cinderella dress for people," he said. "I remember seeing moms make it for their little girls, I remember seeing women wear it with a sense of pride. It became literally a fairy-tale dress for people. We talked about how this would make her feel and how powerful it would be for her — and that it's also her choice to wear."

The gown joins a collection of entertainment artifacts including Dorothy's ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" and a handmaid's costume from Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."

Adapted from Kevin Kwan's bestseller of the same name, the 2018 romantic comedy told the story of Rachel Chu (Wu), a professor from New York who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) and meets his wealthy relatives.

With an ensemble including Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan and Awkwafina, it was the first modern-set Hollywood film in 25 years to star an all-Asian cast. It went on to earn two Golden Globe nominations and grossed $238 million worldwide.

Theodore Gonzalves, curator in the Division of Culture and Community Life at the National Museum of American History, was instrumental in procuring the piece.

"The film's use of fashion is not merely decorative or secondary," Gonzalves said in a statement. "The cast's clothing plays a crucial role in marking social class among its characters — from multigenerational moneyed elites of Peranakan (Straits-born Chinese immigrants), to the nouveau riche strivers of Singapore, to working-class Chinese immigrants in the United States and their Asian-American model minority progeny."

In the film, Rachel wears the dress — a floor-length Grecian-style tulle gown with a floral applique — when she makes her grand entrance at a swanky Singaporean wedding.

"I think that it represents this moment of arrival," said Lisa Sasaki, director of the Smithsonian's Asian Pacific American Center, who teamed with Gonzalves to track down the gown. "There's a sense of arrival for Asian-Americans into the mainstream."

The gown will become part of the Smithsonian's first permanent Asian Pacific American Gallery.

Sasaki hopes the gallery follows in the footsteps of the Smithsonian Latino Center's Molina Family Latino Gallery, which is dedicated to the experiences of Latino Americans. Her vision is of a presence within the museum that broadens understanding of the diversity and span of Asian-American and Pacific Islander culture, history and experience, she said.

The crucial first steps toward that goal, she said, would not be possible without community support.

"We can't make this happen without all of our communities — plural — coming together and working to support this, not just financially but with their stories and their expertise," she said.