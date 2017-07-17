ST. PAUL – Not all of Minnesota’s former governors are happy with biographical plaques that went up this month next to their portraits at the recently restored State Capitol.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that Jesse Ventura and Tim Pawlenty have objected to their new biographies.
Ventura says he never said the motto listed on his plaque: “Win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat.”
Pawlenty says his biography seems to have a political bias.
Former Govs. Arne Carlson and Al Quie say they have some minor issues but don’t plan to ask for changes.
The former governors say they weren’t consulted about the biographies and did not see them in advance.
The Minnesota Historical Society says it will reach out to the former governors about possible changes.
Associated Press
