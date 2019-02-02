BOSTON — The governors of Massachusetts and California are placing a friendly wager on the outcome of Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.
Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom say they and their staffs will volunteer time at a local charity if their home team loses.
Baker says he's looking forward to a California charity "reaping the benefits of yet another championship for New England."
Newsom responded that he's confident the Rams will have Massachusetts residents "crying in their chowder."
The Super Bowl LIII kicks off Sunday evening from Atlanta.
