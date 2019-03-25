ARCADIA, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is getting a firsthand look at spring flooding in western Wisconsin.
The governor plans to tour impacted areas in Trempealeau County on Monday. He's to meet with city officials in Arcadia and then tour flood damage in Dodge and Centerville.
WEAU-TV reports that the State Emergency Operations Center says an ice jam caused flooding on the Trempealeau River and about a dozen homes were evacuated in Dodge.
Earlier this month, Evers declared a state of emergency for much of the state as heavy rain and melting snow flooded roads, fields and communities.
