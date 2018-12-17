Days after tweeting responses to Gov. Mark Dayton’s request for an encore performance in Minneapolis, Garth Brooks will be at the State Capitol on Monday morning for a news conference to discuss “upcoming concert plans.”

After tickets for Brooks’ May 4 concert at U.S. Bank Stadium sold out within an hour on Friday, the governor issued a formal request that Brooks schedule an encore show for the fans who couldn’t snag tickets.

“Minnesota is home to tens of thousands of Garth Brooks fans who love his music and are thrilled he is coming to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium,” read a statement from Dayton. “His first show sold out in an hour, with 50,000 people waiting in line — showing there is great demand for another concert.”

The fuss over the Grammy Award-winning singer isn’t new to Minnesota. In 2014, Brooks held an 11-show run at Target Center. For a moment, Minneapolis held the record for the most Brooks tickets sold for a single engagement — around 205,000 seats for that 2014 marathon.

Brooks took to Twitter on Friday night to thank Dayton and to let fans know he was on board for a second show.

One fan replied: “Yes yes yes. More shows here. Basically anytime you come here plan at least 2 shows.”

Tickets for the U.S. Bank Stadium show, sold through Ticketmaster, were all priced under $100.

Mara Klecker