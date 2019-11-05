– As Andy Beshear campaigned through eastern Kentucky, the Democratic candidate for governor seemed well aware that he didn't have much time to deliver his message before President Donald Trump arrived to attempt to suffocate it ahead of Tuesday's election.

In rural counties where Trump received as much as 80% of the vote just two years ago, Beshear delivered his closing message to voters in less than five minutes. He vowed to expand health care, support teachers and public education, and stop the hard-edge, divisive politics that have consumed Kentucky and the nation in the past several years. He did not mention Trump.

"My gift to everyone at the end of this campaign is a much shorter speech," Beshear quipped to supporters on Saturday.

But for Beshear and Jim Hood, the Democratic candidate for governor in Mississippi, such policy focus is being tested as Trump storms into these two Republican-friendly states and attempts to turn Tuesday's governor's election into a referendum on him.

In a brash, hourlong campaign speech Friday night, Trump railed against House Democrats' impeachment inquiry when he appeared in Mississippi to support Hood's GOP opponent, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Trump will campaign for Beshear's opponent, Gov. Matt Bevin, just hours before voters go to the polls.

In 2016, Trump carried Mississippi by about 17 points while Kentucky voters handed him a 30-point victory. With Trump still relatively popular in both states, the White House believes those two governor's races, as well as a runoff election for governor in Louisiana on Nov. 16, will give the president a major political boost by proving that he can still mobilize religious conservatives and working-class voters to the polls, regardless of — or because of — the confrontation in Washington.

Democrats see the three races as an opportunity to prove that voters still want local leaders to prioritize issues of health and economic well-being in states that continue to rank among the nation's poorest. Political strategists from both parties warn that the Democrats' issue-centric strategy comes with risks as partisan polarization creeps deeper into voters' everyday lives.

"There are not local races anymore," said Brad Chism, a Mississippi Democratic strategist advising Hood. "Every doctor's office, every gas station, every barber shop has a T.V. in it, and eight out of 10 of those in Mississippi are airing Fox News."

In Kentucky, for much of the year Beshear was widely viewed as having the upper hand in his race against Bevin, who is seeking a second term in a state where Democrats maintain a sizable advantage in party registration. Bevin had been consistently ranked as the nation's least-popular governor after he got into high-profile disputes with schoolteachers and labor leaders.

But Republicans here and in Washington say Bevin has made major inroads with voters by linking himself to Trump while speaking out against impeachment.

One of the operatives, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal campaign polling, said the impeachment inquiry "being on the front page of every newspaper has certainly been a rallying cry for a lot of conservatives in the state."