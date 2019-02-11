BATON ROUGE, La. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has told Louisiana's governor there was an error in the officiating that helped the Los Angeles Rams go to the Super Bowl instead of the New Orleans Saints, but there's nothing he can do about it.

Goodell wrote to Gov. John Bel Edwards saying a penalty should have been called. But reiterating earlier comments, Goodell said he's not authorized to overturn game results because of an officiating error, and clubs haven't supported replays to review penalty calls or non-calls.

Edwards released a copy of the letter Monday.

Goodell said the league will consider whether rule or procedure changes could prevent similar problems going forward.

Edwards says that's cold comfort to Saints fans, but he applauds Goodell's willingness to review the error.

Edwards wrote to Goodell Jan. 22. Goodell said it apparently arrived while he was away at the Super Bowl. Goodell's reply was dated Feb. 6.