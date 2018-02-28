BOSTON — Massachusetts' governor says a name change for an under-construction casino outside Boston should be considered in light of sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn.

Gov. Charlie Baker reiterated his support Wednesday for an ongoing review by state gambling regulators prompted by allegations against Wynn that the Republican called "horrifying and incredibly disturbing."

Wynn Boston Harbor is scheduled to open next year, but calls are growing for the state to demand the Wynn name be removed. Baker agreed that move should be on the table.

Wynn has denied reports of sexual misconduct. He stepped down this month as Wynn Resorts chairman.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday on new allegations dating to the 1970s, including a woman who told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her.