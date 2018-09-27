The underground parking garage at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis will be closed for seven weeks starting Monday for a construction project.

Crews will be repairing the garage’s concrete floors and walls, resealing the floors and repainting lines, according to the county.

The work is expected to be finished by Nov. 19.

In the meantime, county officials recommend that visitors park in the Jerry Haaf Memorial Ramp, with entrances on S. 3rd St. and 5th Av. S.; the Government Plaza ramp, with entrances on S. 5th St., S. 6th St. and 5th Av. S.; and the Armory ramp, with an entrance on 5th Av. S.

Metro Transit Blue and Green Line trains stop at the Government Plaza station, between the Government Center and Minneapolis City Hall. Several buses also run near the Government Center.

The Government Center garage, which has an entrance on 3rd Av. S., is used by many people doing business with the county or the district court.

Miguel Otárola