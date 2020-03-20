Gov. Tim Walz issued two far-reaching executive orders Friday designed to ensure continued access to health care and other safety-net services for Minnesota's most vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The twin orders would remove multiple regulatory barriers to critical services such as in-home health care, while granting state and local agencies more flexibility to maintain public health benefits for older Minnesotans and people with disabilities. State officials said the changes are designed to protect people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus from being cut off from essential services, and to enable them to stay at home without putting their health in jeopardy.

The orders are the latest in a series of extraordinary measures this week by Walz, largely designed to slow the spread of the pandemic that has now been confirmed in 115 state residents in 21 counties.

Since declaring a "peacetime emergency" last week, Walz has signed a flurry of emergency measures that significantly expand his administration's power and the government's role in people's daily lives. The orders have led to the closure of schools, restaurants and other businesses; expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits; enabled state agencies to hire more staff; and ordered hospitals to postpone elective surgeries to conserve resources during the pandemic. On Friday, the DFL governor also issued an order banning price gouging; and he is weighing whether to impose a "shelter in place" order, a dramatic measure already being deployed across all of California and being considered in New York City.

The latest emergency orders are a response to a growing chorus of complaints that the state was not doing enough to protect its most vulnerable residents, particularly individuals with disabilities as well as frail and elderly people with live at home. This week, disability advocacy groups and provider organizations raised alarm over the sudden closure of more than a dozen day activity centers across the state that provide a wide range of services, including vocational training and behavioral therapy, for adults with physical and developmental disabilities. As a result of the closures, many of the roughly 30,000 people with disabilities who rely on day programs were suddenly forced to stay at home and rely on a patchwork of family, friends and volunteer providers to fill gaps in care.

Pressure on the Walz administration to take action to help vulnerable populations intensified this week after it became clear that lawmakers would not reconvene to pass an emergency relief package for service providers. A bill that would have provided such temporary assistance failed to pass Monday after several lawmakers raised concern that it would give the state Department of Human Services (DHS) too much authority.

Under the new orders, people who are currently enrolled in Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare insurance programs would be allowed to maintain their benefits without having to reapply for them, to avoid people inadvertently losing their coverage. Cash payments to low-income families, through the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP), would also be extended without the usual renewal process. In addition, older Minnesotans and people with disabilities will be able to be assessed for services by local governments over the phone, rather than in person, to account for new social distancing guidelines and the fact that many counties are already curtailing in-person visits. Health providers would also be authorized to provide a wide range of services by phone, and not in person.

The Walz administration is also seeking federal authority to waive certain federal requirements for health and social service programs.

"Today's executive order is a great example of everyone working together to solve what could have been a huge problem with real human costs," said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, chairman of the Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, in a statement issued Friday. "Now we can be sure that essential services will continue and people will be kept safe and well-served, even in these tough times."

Dena Belisle, president of the Minnesota First Provider Alliance, an organization that represents nearly 200 direct care providers statewide, said the emergency measures to maintain in-home health care services "has the potential to save lives."

"Home care workers are the last step," she said. "Without us, the next alternative is to call 911, and that would overwhelm the system."

Belisle is the mother of a 39-year-old son, Anthony, with severe cerebral palsy who can no longer attend his day activity program because of coronavirus concerns. Yet she noted that Anthony still needs round-the-clock help with a wide range of daily activities, such as bathing, dressing, going to the bathroom and taking medications. Others rely on ventilators and need in-home providers to help them, Belisle said.

"Even if they do not get the virus, people with disabilities continue to need in-home services to get up every day, stay healthy and avoid costly complications that can cause them to need hospital or nursing facility care," she said.

Staff writer Glenn Howatt contributed to this report.

Twitter: @chrisserres