NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz travels to Northfield on Saturday for the first-ever Minnesota Governor's Turkey Hunt.

Walz will be joined by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen and other guests. Most are novices at turkey hunting and will be accompanied by mentors.

The event will be centered on the Jerry Wicklund farm near Northfield, which has been restored as wildlife habitat.

It comes in the vein of the longstanding Governor's Fishing Opener, the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener started by Tim Pawlenty and the Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener inaugurated by Mark Dayton.

But Saturday's turkey hunt will be on a much smaller scale than the other events and their community celebrations. Officials intend for the hunt to continue into the future but the format has yet to be determined.